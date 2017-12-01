Bitcoin's 10x rise in 2017 has got many investors interested —3 ways to buy

Amid the rising buzz around cryptocurrencies due to promising usage and speculation of another bubble, Bitcoin scored a historic high of USD 10,000 on early Wednesday, multiplying nearly 10 times this year.

Here's how you can invest in Bitcoin in India if you're interested:

> Zebpay

You can download the Zebpay application from play store or Apple store and create an account and complete the verification process. You will require PAN card and Aadhaar details with an image of a cancelled cheque/statement/pass-book and required bank details to verify your account. Your account will be verified within 3 working days.

Click on the deposit option to add money to your Zebpay wallet via "express account" option. The transaction is similar to adding money to a Paytm wallet. Once, the money is credited to your wallet, you can follow these steps to buy bitcoin:

> Click 'buy' option on the home screen

> Enter the amount in Rs to buy bitcoins from your Rs balance and click 'buy'

> Enter your 4 digit PIN to confirm your purchase

> Once you enter the PIN, your bitcoin purchase is complete and you can also see your new bitcoin balance on the home screen

> Click 'transactions' with Rupee symbol to see the transaction details.

For users with Kotak bank account, steps required to transfer the amount via express account is different. Kotak bank account holders are required to log in to your Kotak bank net banking portal.

Under the “More” option displayed on the screen, and click on “eTAX”.

Click “Special Transactions”, enter the details of your newly allotted express account number and complete your transfer.

> Unocoin

Unocoin is another Indian company that allows users to buy, trade, transact, accept and store bitcoins in their wallet.

Users are required to register and verify their details to create their account. The steps are similar to the one mentioned above. In addition, unocoin allows the user send bitcoin to your friend's email address (who may not have an Unocoin wallet), request bitcoin from a friend (who may not have an Unocoin wallet).

You may also top-up your mobile/DTH directly from your Unocoin account by paying through bitcoin.

> Coinbase

Download the coinbase application, available for iOs and Android. Sign up for the app by providing your name, contact number, and country. Verify your details via two-step verification security, which Coinbase sends to your number.

Once you verify your number, enter the account details. You can transfer money to your coinbase wallet using a credit/debit card or using internet banking.

You can buy Bitcoin using the 'buy' option. After you enter the amount you want to invest, it will show you the current valuation of bitcoin and ask for confirmation. Select 'Buy' to complete the transaction.