Bike-taxi startup Bikxie raises Rs 2 crore in funding from GEMS partners

Gurgaon-based bike-taxi aggregation startup Bikxie has raised an investment of about Rs 2 crore from GEMS Partners and Sachin Khandelwal, former ICICI Bank Vehicle Loans Head.

Bikxie operates bike taxis and competes with bigger players such as Ola Bikes and UberMOTO in Delhi-NCR.

"The fresh capital from GEMs will help us to scale up quickly within the NCR market and also expand to other cities," said Mohit Sharma, co-founder, and CEO, Bikxie.

The funds will be utilised in upgrading technology infrastructure, pushing internal growth, consolidation, and expansion of operations to other cities, the company said.

Aditya Gupta, GEMS Partner said, "The fact that the concept validation is proved with assets already operating at profitable margins along with the founders' experience and commitment played a huge part in our decision making."

Bikxie was founded by ex-ICICI Bank executive Mohit Sharma along with Divya Kalia Sharma and Dennis Ching in 2015. Currently, the company's services are available in Gurgaon and Faridabad.