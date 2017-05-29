App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
May 29, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big boost for startups! Helion’s Rahul Chandra launches $100 million fund

The new fund will also invest in developing a proprietary data science-based investment methodology to quantitatively understand startup health metrics like product market fit and user growth

Big boost for startups! Helion’s Rahul Chandra launches $100 million fund

Moneycontrol News

After backing over 30 early to mid-stage startups such as RailYatri, Crownit and Toppr, Helion Ventures’ managing director Rahul Chandra has launched a USD 100 million called 'Unitary Helion' fund that will invest in areas such as financial technology, digital marketplaces, logistics and healthcare.

The fund will create a portfolio of 18 to 20 companies under a common thesis – ‘technology-based innovation that will impact millions of lives’.

Announcing the launch of his new fund, Chandra said that venture investments in India are entering a new cycle with founders focussing on problems that are unique to India. “India is at a juncture where the platform for digital solutions has been laid with government-led initiatives such as Aadhaar, UPI, and GST.  We have a whole new generation of entrepreneurs leveraging this stack to reimagine solutions for challenging problems across large sectors,” Chandra said.

Unitary will receive operational and infrastructure from other Helion Advisors. Senior Managing Directors at Helion - Sanjeev Aggarwal and Ashish Gupta have joined as advisors to the new fund.

Chandra's new venture fund will also invest in developing a proprietary data science-based investment methodology to quantitatively understand startup health metrics like product market fit and user growth.

Jonathan Hsu, Partner and Head of Data Science at Social Capital will serve as a special advisor in developing in-house data analytics tools for all vertical focus areas.

In 2015, Helion Venture Partners saw an exit of its second line of leadership when Alok Goyal, Rahul Chowdhri and Ritesh Banglani quit in December. They have started a new VC firm called Stellaris Venture Partners. Earlier in 2015, Kanwaljit Singh, senior MD of the firm had quit Helion to start his own firm called Fireside Ventures.

tags #Aadhaar #fund #Helion Ventures #Startup #Unitary Helion #UPI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.