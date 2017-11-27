Bangalore startup Vogo launches dockless scooter rentals

Bangalore based startup Vogo has launched an automated dockless scooter rental platform. The platform offers one-way travel in selected locations in the city.

Customers can pick up a Vogo scooter at one point in the network and drop it off at a different point in the city.

“We have built a localized solution for India with scooter sharing as a product since more people are comfortable riding scooters vs rented cycles or cars,” said Anand Ayyadurai, CEO of VOGO.

Unlike other rental services, one-way rides are significantly more on weekdays than weekends.

Customers are substituting autos and taxis with Vogo for daily commute at an average rate of Rs 5 per km, the startup claimed.

Every scooter is IoT enabled with a complex array of sensors which transmit millions of data points. It can remotely track, and monitor the vehicle in real time.

The scooters are available in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Manipal, and Mysore.

The startup was launched in 2016 by former Housing executive and IIT-Bombay graduate Sanchit Mittal.