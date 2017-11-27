App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Nov 27, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bangalore startup Vogo launches dockless scooter rentals

Customers can pick up a Vogo scooter at one point in the network and drop it off at a different point in the city.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bangalore based startup Vogo has launched an automated dockless scooter rental platform. The platform offers one-way travel in selected locations in the city.

Customers can pick up a Vogo scooter at one point in the network and drop it off at a different point in the city.

“We have built a localized solution for India with scooter sharing as a product since more people are comfortable riding scooters vs rented cycles or cars,” said Anand Ayyadurai, CEO of VOGO.

Unlike other rental services, one-way rides are significantly more on weekdays than weekends.

Customers are substituting autos and taxis with Vogo for daily commute at an average rate of Rs 5 per km, the startup claimed.

Every scooter is IoT enabled with a complex array of sensors which transmit millions of data points. It can remotely track, and monitor the vehicle in real time.

The scooters are available in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Manipal, and Mysore.

The startup was launched in 2016 by former Housing executive and IIT-Bombay graduate Sanchit Mittal.

tags #Internet of things #Startup #Vogo

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.