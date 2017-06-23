Bangalore startup Practo under income tax scanner over 'undervaluation' 

Moneycontrol News

Practo, a Bangalore-headquartered healthcare startup, is under the scanner of Department of Income Tax for tax evasion through cross-border corporate restructuring.

According to a notice by the Bangalore office of the Department of Income Tax obtained by Nikkei Asian Review, Practo used lower valuations to calculate capital gains tax owed on the transfer of assets to an offshore affiliate in Singapore.

The Income Tax Department obtained multiple valuation reports by two different Bangalore accounting firms in 2014 during a raid of Practo’s offices.

The July valuation, a month before the Singapore asset sale, put the company's worth at USD 71.5 million, while the August valuation from a different firm valued Practo at USD 600,000.

Practo’s assets were sold to Practo Pte Ltd. for USD 600,000 in August 2014, the report said.

In August 2015, Practo raised USD 90 million in Series C funding with a company valuation of almost USD 500 million from Tencent, Sofina, Sequoia Capital, Altimeter Capital, Matrix Partners India and CapitalG.

The disparity between the value of Practo's intellectual property in 2014 and the company itself a year later caught the attention of the tax department, an official told Asian Review.

Companies currently have to pay a corporate tax of 34.6 percent in India. The corporate tax rate in Singapore is 17 percent.

Practo raised USD 55 million based on a company valuation of around USD 600 million in its latest fundraising round in January, led by China’s Tencent Holdings.

It has raised USD 179.5 million to date from investors including Alphabet, Google's parent company.