Angel tax takes a toll on startups as investments dry up

Many startups say they are being unfairly forced to spend time and resources on answering income tax (I-T) notices with regard to capital they have raised from angel investors, reports The Times of India.

Since last year, the I-T department has started monitoring and questioning angel investors — individuals who invest in startups using their personal kitty — on investments made by them in firms at a premium to the fair value ascertained by the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT).

The amount raised in excess to the fair value is taxable at a rate of 30.9 percent under the segment of ‘income from other source’.

This decision to levy tax has reportedly resulted in a 50 percent dip in angel investment.

Entrepreneurs contend that the income department has raised these demands on unfair assessments, prompting former Infosys board member and angel investor Mohandas Pai to tweet his grievance to finance minister Arun Jaitley, ‘Sir Start Ups are getting harassed by IT for raising Capital, threatening to consider it as income! Very bad scene and very many are angry and upset, may shift overseas.’



@arunjaitley Sir Start Ups are getting harassed by IT for raising Capital,threatening to consider it as income!very bad scene and very many are angry and upset,may shift overseas.Appeal process broken, takes 15 years. Pl intervene, @PMOIndia @narendramodi @amitabhk87 @rsprasad

— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) December 19, 2017

He also tagged the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Minister for Law & Justice, Information Technology.

"The tax department has every right to question the legitimacy of the money but not the valuation," Pai added.

He further stated that an entrepreneur has to shell out money on an appeal that takes 15 years to come to conclusion.