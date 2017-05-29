Amid merger talks with Flipkart, Snapdeal raises Rs 113 crore from Nexus Ventures

App
May 29, 2017 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The funding round may give additional runway for the e-commerce firm for sustenance, even as it is in talks with its larger rival Flipkart for a merger

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News

Beleaguered e-commerce firm Snapdeal which is at the cusp of a merger with Flipkart, raised Rs 113 crore on March 10 from early investor Nexus Venture Partners, according to documents available with the registrar of companies.

The funding round may give additional runway for the e-commerce firm for sustenance, even as it is in talks with its larger rival Flipkart for a merger.

The company has raised Rs 8.4 crore each from founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. About Rs 94 crore is being invested by Nexus Venture Partners, in the emergency funding.

In March, Moneycontrol reported that there was just USD 100 million left in Snapdeal's bank, as of December 2016. The money was depleting with every passing day.

The latest funding comes as a surprise considering that the company has come to the point of getting acquired (by Flipkart) following lack of funds being poured in from the investors.

The fund raise also follows multiple reports of board room battles where the early investors (including Nexus) were in conflicts with the largest stakeholder of the firm Softbank to agree to terms to sell the company to Flipkart.

There was no clarity from Snapdeal as to where it would utilise the funds.

priyanka.sahay@nw18.com

