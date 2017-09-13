Amazon opens its largest fashion imaging studio in India

Moneycontrol News

US-based Amazon on Wednesday launched its largest standalone Fashion Imaging Studio in Gurgaon to support its rapidly growing India fashion retail business.

The facility called 'Blink' will offer solutions for photo shoots, editing as well as catering to sellers and manufacturers who wish to avail its service to better display their products on Amazon India.

The studio measures 44,000 sq. feet with state-of-the-art digital imaging facility. It is first of its kind in India and only third of its kind globally by Amazon. Other fashion studios of the company are in New York and London.

In addition to 16 individual high-tech photography bays, the studio also has a large editorial suite, video editing facilities, and creative spaces.

“At Amazon, we are always thinking about how we will raise the bar, how we will redefine the way the customer discovers, engages with, and shops for fashion online. All our efforts that we have made for this studio in terms of technology, scale and talent are designed to deliver high-quality imagery that inspires and educates our customers,” said Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head of Amazon Fashion India.

Established as a Centre for Creative Excellence, the studio will enable Amazon Fashion to creatively collaborate with Fashion brands and partners to produce lakhs of high-quality images for its fashion merchandise every year.

“With this studio, we will continue to strengthen our relationships across the entire industry — with brands, designers, and creative talent. This is part of our plan to innovate in how fashion is displayed on the site and be the best possible place for fashion brands to present themselves online,” he added.

Since the start of 2017, Amazon Fashion added close to 50 top fashion brands to its offerings including iconic fashion brands that debuted in India like Under Armour, Steve Madden Jewelry, Juicy Couture watches and more.

The company's growing selection includes brands such as Marks & Spencer, New Balance, Forever 21, French Connection, Calvin Klein, watches from Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, and Versus by Versace.

The company is also gearing up for the Diwali sale.

"For this Diwali, we will offer about 150 million products on sale. Anything from smartphone to home appliances to apparels, we now have the largest collection of exclusive products on sale," said Manish Tiwary, VP of category management at Amazon India told Moneycontrol.