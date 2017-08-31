Amazon launches Haryana's largest fulfilment centre

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce firm Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of its largest fulfilment centre in Haryana, ahead of the Diwali sales season.

Located in Jamalpur, the fulfilment centre is spread over 250,000 square feet with close to 1.2 million cubic feet of storage space.

The addition of this centre takes the total number of Amazon's fulfilment centres to 41 with around 2 lakh sellers across 13 states.

"This fulfilment centre will enable thousands of small and medium businesses selling locally created products such as apparels, handlooms and handicraft to service customers seamlessly across the country and the globe. It will also fuel the growth of ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation, logistics, and hospitality across the state. We are committed to enabling the ease of doing business and enabling companies like Amazon.in to expand their presence in Haryana," said Vipul Goel, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Environment and Industrial Training at the launch.

“With the launch ... we strongly believe that we will be able to better serve our customers with one-day and two-day delivery. The fulfilment centre will enable sellers to use local infrastructure, save capital and help them grow," said Akhil Saxena, vice president, customer fulfilment, Amazon India.

The company claims to have 11,000 sellers in Haryana.