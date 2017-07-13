App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jul 13, 2017 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon invests Rs 130 cr in payments arm Amazon Pay

Amazon has pumped in Rs 130 crore into its payments entity, Amazon Pay India, as it looks to expand its operations in the country and compete head-on with the likes of Flipkart's PhonePe and Alibaba-backed Paytm

Amazon invests Rs 130 cr in payments arm Amazon Pay

Amazon has pumped in Rs 130 crore into its payments entity, Amazon Pay India, as it looks to expand its operations in the country and compete head-on with the likes of Flipkart's PhonePe and Alibaba-backed Paytm.

Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs have invested Rs 130 crore in fresh capital in the Amazon Pay India, according to documents submitted to the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

The resolution was approved on June 28, it added.

When contacted, an Amazon India spokesperson said: "Our focus is to make digital payments the most trusted, convenient and rewarding choice for customers. We continue to explore ways to do this, in partnership with banks, processors, fintech companies and ecosystem partners".

The global e-tailing giant has already pumped in over Rs 2,000 crore (over USD 310 million) in India in the last two months as part of its efforts to consolidate its position in the country and fend off local rivals like Flipkart.

These funds were pumped into Amazon's online marketplace business in India as well as the wholesale business.

The company has also received a nod to set up online grocery business, where it has proposed to invest another USD 500 million.

Last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had committed investments to the tune of USD 5 billion into the Indian market.

Amazon India, which has recently completed four years of operations, has been directing its investments towards building warehouses, strengthening logistics and increasing product assortment.

Bezos, as part of investor calls, has highlighted the importance of the Indian market to its operations on multiple occasions and has assured that the company will continue to invest in India.

tags #Amazon #Amazon Pay #PayTm #Startup #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.