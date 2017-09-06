App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Sep 06, 2017 11:34 AM IST |

Amazon India plans to cut costs by reducing discounts, spends on marketing





Moneycontrol News

In order to achieve its target of turning profitable by 2019, Amazon India is trying to cut losses by reducing packaging and delivery costs and bring automation into its warehousing.

The company had introduced an initiative called 'Get Fit' in June 2016 when founder Jeff Bezos committed an additional USD 3 billion for the India business, a source-based report in the Livemint said.

Under the new initiative, Amazon has started cutting costs by reducing spends on marketing and discounts from 2016 levels. It plans to cut these costs further over the next two years, the report said.

Amazon, till recently, has been spending freely to maintain market share and deal with competition.

Along with Get Fit, Amazon is also focusing on another initiative called 'Get Big' — to make the e-retailer the largest player in the online market.

According to sources, Amazon Prime plays an essential part in both the above initiatives. Amazon had launched Prime in June 2016, which offers services like additional discounts, video streaming and faster delivery.

Amazon Prime also makes the e-retailer different from its biggest competitor Flipkart. Amazon is also planning reality shows and more original content for the video streaming service.

Amazon Prime Video will soon be airing three reality shows. They will be unscripted and will feature a travelling comedy act by Vir Das (Jestination Unknown), a hunt for India's next big comic sensation (Comic Kaun) and reality music competition show (The Remix).

The shows will go on air within the first three months of next year.

Amazon India's loss rose to Rs 3,572 crore in the year ended March 31, 2016 as compared to Rs 1,724 crore loss in the previous year. Revenue during the same time were at Rs 2,275 crore.

When the Amazon Inc committed addition USD 3 billion to the Indian business, a message to show profits within next three years was given.

For this, Amazon India will not shy away from getting aggressive if the competition heats up. Flipkart has recently raised nearly USD 3 billion and plans to enter new categories like groceries in future.

In India, Amazon is also looking to expand its employee base and plans to recruit over 1,000 people, most of the offers being for software engineers.

