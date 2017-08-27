Amazon & Flipkart are not competitors to Paytm Mall, says COO Amit Sinha

Moneycontrol News

Paytm Mall, the e-commerce business of Noida based mobile wallet firm Paytm claims that it is a technology platform for offline shopkeepers and not in competition with e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart in the Indian market. The company recently raised USD 200 million from Alibaba Group Holdings and SAIF Partners. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, the chief operating officer Amit Sinha talks about the company's strategy and upcoming plans. Edited excerpts:

How do you see yourself competing with Amazon and Flipkart who by now have a clear dominance in the market?

None of these players are our competitors. If you look at it, we are totally against the tide that everybody tries to follow. Our model is totally different. We are busy in building technology and empowering the sellers. Whereas here there are people who actually need large warehouses to store inventory. We instead have partner run fulfilment centre sellers can keep products.

Our target is to have greatest selection of products. We are trying to buid a trusted ecosystem which will push the economy forward, contribute to new jobs and allow for shared value creation.

We get to learn that the Paytm Mall has crossed 50,000 orders on a daily basis. Can you confirm?

It is a very old figure, we are way above that now.

What are your plans for the Diwali sales?

All our merchants are planning a QR code led marketing program with us for Diwali. They are investing on those marketing program with us. They are putting our QR code and 'buy on Paytm Mall' messages as a part of their campaign.

So far they didn't know the exact impact of a print advertisement once it was published. Now that they have started putting QR codes, which will allow them to know that so many readers or buyers came by seeing a respective print advertisement.

A lot of our merchants are creating a dedicated Paytm desks in their shops where the customer can come and actually open up their particular store on Paytm's platform, do the shopping online and then pick up the order and go back home.

How are you positioned in the overall Indian e-commerce market currently?

We as a company firmly believe that this country needs somebody who can bring all the offline shopkeepers and traditional retailers to a technology platform so that they become relevant.

We are sure that more and more digitization will happen in the country and the focus that's why for us is to ensure that more and more shopkeepers and retailers are able to get the benefit of it and are there on our platform and offer services to the consumers using our platform as a base for themselves.

Even in the traditional offline ecosystem the penetration of organized retail is still less as compared to the overall commerce business in this country.

That is where we are very focused on bringing the benefits of technology to these shopkeepers to help them compete in the internet era and in this process, we expect our platform to be the platform of choice both for the consumers and the shopkeepers.

Is it targeted to become a purely offline to online model? Are you going to target only the shopkeepers?

It is going to be a combination of online, in store plus delivered form the local store. At the end of the day, it will always be through a trusted seller. Now, that person can be a brand authorized shop or a dealer selling only online. He may not have a shop but he is a large dealer.

We will not talk about the percentage right now but as a overall business for particular merchant we should at least contribute to 5 to 10 percent of his business to begin with.

How is this model, in principle different from the pure online marketplace model?

In a pure marketplace model, as customers, we don't know which sellers we are buying from. We had only pure play marketplace model available but the challenge is always that the consumer comes to us for trust on the platform. If you look at a particular way the Indian e-commerce has evolved most of them are dark sellers. You don't know who they are. There is no physical presence registered in the consumers' mind. That is what we are trying to avoid now. We are working with brands where we are offering them to open authorized shops on our platforms. So you can go ahead and see a brand like Samsung or Maruti having a store on our platform and there will be goods available from his local authorised shop.

Will it not affect your commission?

No, in fact, our commission typically will become better because we are working directly with brands now. As a pure marketplace, we never managed the inventory. There was always an intermediary who would go ahead and actually store on our behalf and have the inventory. That is why from our perspective it is not changing, it is just the same. It is only that now you will have a much better trust because you are actually buying directly from the authorised brand stores rather than any dark store sitting out there whom you do not know or you cannot identify.

These shopkeepers are already seeing expansion in their businesses and are willing to part their commissions.

A large number of shopkeepers specially in the metros have started seeing a drop in the footfallls because of the increase in the penetration of online shopping. Now that's why they are seeing us as a tool available to them which is helping increase their footfalls and scope of their business.

So the point is if there is a war going on between the online and offline world, we are very firmly on the side of the offline world. We are technology partner of the offline world . We are on the side of offline shopkeeper who has found it difficult to go ahead and actually fight with the large monolithic retailers.

Which are the top categories on the platform?

Fashion, electronics and fast moving consumer goods contribute to maximum number of orders and the gross merchandise value of Paytm Mall. We currently have 30,000 merchant partners including online and offline.

How are you taking care of the logistics?

We are working very closely with the partners. The only thing we have done is that earlier we had a much larger set of logistic partners today we have limited ourselves to a few who can deeply integrate with the system.

What percentage of your orders are cash on delivery (COD)?

It is hardly anything. Our experience has been that our COD orders have been much lesser than anybody else in fact that's one of the things also why most of the sellers like us a lot because our payments are prepaid so they settle much faster.

After raising USD 200 million is there an immediate fund raise plan?

Not right now. We are well positioned in terms of capital.

Which are your top markets in terms of business -- metros or Tier 2 cities?

Tier 2 for sure.

