Dec 07, 2017 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon attacks RedSeer, calls its Etailing Index as 'poorly informed'

Redseer this week ranked home-grown e-commerce firm Flipkart over global rival Amazon as the most trusted brand in online retail in India.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

A day after Bangalore based research firm Redseer ranked home-grown e-commerce firm Flipkart over global rival Amazon as the most trusted brand, world's largest online retailer criticised it calling the report "poorly informed and speculative".

"As Indian ecommerce industry is a nascent one, there is a complete lack of credible market reports with robust methodology," Amazon India spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have noticed poorly informed speculative reports with irrelevant sample sizes whose numbers do not add up to what we are seeing in the industry," Amazon said in a statement.

In its recently released Etailing Leadership Index, Redseer said that Flipkart nudged slightly ahead of Amazon on the most trusted brand ranking during the third quarter of 2017.

The report which takes into account the sales during Diwali festival. RedSeer said that both the companies suffered on scoring due to a decrease in satisfaction in the consumer experience post-delivery.

Amazon in its response has said it is a leader in all those things that a customer cares about. "In just four years, Amazon has become the leader in Indian e-commerce and is transforming how India buys and sells. We have been obsessed with what customers deeply care about, primarily massive selection, great value, and maximum convenience," it said.

The company claims to be the fastest growing e-commerce marketplace in India, including key categories such as smartphones, large appliances, fashion and more.

Flipkart had claimed 70 percent of the overall sales done by e-commerce companies during the five day sale period in September.

