App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Nov 13, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alibaba's Singles Day generates $12 billion in two hours of sale through Alipay

Comparatively, Indian e-commerce sector this year, during the Diwali festival reported a total GMV of just about USD 1.5 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, the Chinese e-commerce giant announced that it generated nearly USD 12 billion of gross merchandise volume (GMV) settled through Alipay in the first two hours of the Global Shopping Festival 2017 which is also known as 11.11 or Singles Day.

According to the company’s blog post, delivery orders rose to 812 million than 657 million last year, a 23 percent increase.

The GMV clocked in USD 25.3 billion, 39 percent more than last year’s record-breaking number of USD 17.8 billion.

Indian e-commerce sector this year, during the Diwali festival reported a total GMV of just about USD 1.5 billion.

related news

Alibaba claimed that the total number of brands on the platform was more than 140,000 for the shopping festival.

The total GMV settled through Alipay in the first 2 minutes and 1 second was around USD 1 billion. The company’s cloud processed 325,000 orders per second at peak within the first hour.

This year’s 11.11 was also about further validating the new retail model Alibaba has been rolling out with merchants and brands, helping them introduce technology that melds their online and offline operations and consumer experiences.

"Setting up a new retail chain is not something Alibaba is eyeing. Instead, the goal is to capitalise on Alibaba’s technology to empower brick-and-mortar shop owners to go digital," said Daniel Zhang, the chief executive officer.

The company hosted its third gala featuring celebrities Pharrell Williams, Nicole Kidman, Maria Sharapova, Jessie J, among others.

The 11.11 shopping festival began in 2009 with participation from just 27 merchants as an event for merchants and consumers to raise awareness of the value in online shopping.

tags #Alibaba #Business #Startup

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.