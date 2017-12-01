App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 01, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajaita Shah named as a Grand Champion of GIST Catalyst Pitch Competition at GES 2017

The startup gives women in India the tools they need to teach their communities about benefits of solar power and sell solar products.

Ajaita Shah from India has been named as Grand Champion of the 2017 Global Innovation through Science and Technology (GIST) Catalyst Pitch competition of GES 2017.

Her startup, Frontier Markets, is the last mile distribution solution for energy products with a focus on solar technology that empowers women.

The startup gives women in India the tools they need to teach their communities about benefits of solar power and sell solar products.

As the Grand Champion, she will receive USD 50,000 in Amazon Web Services credits, a Dell laptop, admission to the 2018 Circular Summit from Alice Training Institute and an exclusive virtual mentoring session with an Amazon Executive.

related news

She will also receive USD 100,000 in Google Cloud credits, an interview for  Inc. Magazine by Elizabeth Gore, admission to 2018 Circular Board Accelerator cohort from Alice and will be designated the Cognizant “Genesis Award” Winner and receive USD 2000 in cash.

Jainesha Shah, founder of GyanDhan from India, Fiona Edwards Murphy, founder of ApisProject, Ireland, and Vaishali Neotia, founder of Merxius Software from India were the finalists. They will receive USD 10,000 in Amazon Web Services credits, Dell laptop, a Circular Summit scholarship from Alice Training Institute and USD 100,000 Google Cloud credits.

Molly Morse, founder of Mango Materials from the US received the Women First Award from Amazon Web Services. She will receive USD 50,000 in Amazon Web Services credits, Dell laptop and an exclusive virtual mentoring session with an Amazon executive.

Runner-ups will receive USD 5,000 in Amazon Web Services credits, USD 20,000 in Google Cloud credits and a Dell laptop. In total, GIST Catalyst semifinalists competed for over USD 400,000 in startup resources.

Semifinalists were chosen based on a combined score that took into account their performance during the public vote portion of the competition, their pitch video and feedback from expert judges who reviewed each over 75 startups that competed.

