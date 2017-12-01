After UCWeb & Xiaomi, Truecaller says it’s not a spyware after India puts app on a ban list

Swedish tech company True Software Scandinavia AB which runs caller id app called Truecaller has responded to a ban notification issued by Indian Intelligence agencies.

The intel agencies have listed more than 40 apps that could allegedly aid a cyber attack against the nation as they store sensitive data of people. The agencies have already issued an advisory warning the army and paramilitary posted on border against their usage.

In the response to the alleged ban advisory, Swedish company Truecaller said this in a statement: “We are not sure why the app is on this list, but we are investigating. Truecaller is not a malware, and all our features are permission-based and are disabled by default.”

Founded in 2009, Truecaller is backed by Sequoia Capital India. It has raised close to USD 91 million.

The intel has listed apps for both Android and iOS platforms, which includes highly popular apps such as Truecaller, SHAREit, news app UC News, UC Browser, WeChat and many others.

Earlier in the week, Chinese company Xiaomi had issued a statement on the issue. "At Xiaomi, we take security and privacy very seriously. Our global e-commerce platforms and user data for all international users is located on Amazon AWS data centers in California and Singapore. We are currently investigating the advisory," Xiaomi said in a statement.

The list also contains factory built-in apps such as Mi Community, Mi Store, Mi Video call, all of which are apps which come bundled with default Xiaomi phones.

The advisory says, “As per reliable inputs, a number of Android/iOS apps developed by Chinese developers or having Chinese links are reportedly either spyware or other malicious ware. Use of these apps by our force personnel can be detrimental to data security having implications on the force and national security.”

UC Web also responded strongly to the advisory note. "Recent media reports regarding Indian troops uninstalling multiple apps have left us aggrieved and hurt. At UCWeb we take security and privacy practices very seriously and work hard to comply with local regulations of each region we operate in including India. We pride ourselves on having a long-term commitment to India and our millions of Indian users. UC Browser and UC News are neither spyware nor malicious ware as alleged in the reports," UC Web said in a statement.