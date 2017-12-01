App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 01, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After UCWeb & Xiaomi, Truecaller says it’s not a spyware after India puts app on a ban list

The intel agencies have listed more than 40 apps that could allegedly aid a cyber attack against the nation as they store sensitive data of people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swedish tech company  True Software Scandinavia AB which runs caller id app called Truecaller has responded to a ban notification issued by Indian Intelligence agencies.

The intel agencies have listed more than 40 apps that could allegedly aid a cyber attack against the nation as they store sensitive data of people. The agencies have already issued an advisory warning the army and paramilitary posted on border against their usage.

In the response to the alleged ban advisory, Swedish company Truecaller said this in a statement: “We are not sure why the app is on this list, but we are investigating. Truecaller is not a malware, and all our features are permission-based and are disabled by default.”

Founded in 2009, Truecaller is backed by Sequoia Capital India. It has raised close to USD 91 million.

related news

The intel has listed apps for both Android and iOS platforms, which includes highly popular apps such as Truecaller, SHAREit, news app UC News, UC Browser, WeChat and many others.

 Earlier in the week, Chinese company Xiaomi had issued a statement on the issue. "At Xiaomi, we take security and privacy very seriously. Our global e-commerce platforms and user data for all international users is located on Amazon AWS data centers in California and Singapore. We are currently investigating the advisory," Xiaomi said in a statement.


The list also contains factory built-in apps such as Mi Community, Mi Store, Mi Video call, all of which are apps which come bundled with default Xiaomi phones.


The advisory says, “As per reliable inputs, a number of Android/iOS apps developed by Chinese developers or having Chinese links are reportedly either spyware or other malicious ware. Use of these apps by our force personnel can be detrimental to data security having implications on the force and national security.”

UC Web also responded strongly to the advisory note. "Recent media reports regarding Indian troops uninstalling multiple apps have left us aggrieved and hurt. At UCWeb we take security and privacy practices very seriously and work hard to comply with local regulations of each region we operate in including India. We pride ourselves on having a long-term commitment to India and our millions of Indian users. UC Browser and UC News are neither spyware nor malicious ware as alleged in the reports," UC Web said in a statement.

 

tags #Startup #Truecaller #UCWeb #Xiaomi

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.