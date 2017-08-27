After AskMe setback, NowFloats is planning to come back with a bang

The troubles plaguing the e-commerce sector have started to have a collateral impact.

Microsoft-incubated startup NowFloats, which helps small businesses and shopkeepers create an online presence, has lost more than a lakh customers, eroding its earlier base of about 2.3 lakh merchants.

“We have slowed down some of our growth," co-founder Jasminder Singh Gulati told Moneycontrol. "We had a big partnership with AskMe, which shut down. We had over 1 lakh customers from them. In the last one year, we have removed those merchants and have also let go of the team related to AskMe,”

The startup offers a mobile technology-backed platform to small business owners which can help them create websites and catalogues for their products. The platform is SEO optimised for location-based preferences and content-based discovery.

Gulati did not elaborate on the cost implications of terminating the team and the merchants. Out of the 2.3 lakh merchants it had reported earlier, about 80 percent of them were paid customers.

NowFloats is a work in progress, said Gulati.

“In the first phase we used partners to grow our network. Now we are doing it all on our own. We have learnt how to handle big loads of traffic. Now we have local re-sellers such as the local website developers, who channel our product,” Gulati said.

Despite the decline in the number of merchants on its platform, Gulati expects the company to grow its revenue by three times by the end of FY18, from Rs 20 crore in FY17.

Getting back in the game

“It was a setback to go back by 1 lakh, but we will get there [our target]. We are below our target, but we will take a breather only when we reach 1 million businesses. For now, our margins are looking good, which will add to the growth. Working with partners eats onto margins,” he said.

With the second largest pool of more than 50 million small businesses in India, next only to China with about 72 million, Gulati is confident that there are enough business opportunities for NowFloats to sustain its growth.

NowFloats claims to have gross margins of about 80 percent at present. “The business is healthy,” Gulati assures. “We can become self-sufficient any time we want. We turned profitable twice in the last one year."

But for now, the company wants to deploy capital for long-term growth, and has set a target of three years to turn profitable. “We are comfortable on cash flow also. We will raise one more round, but that’s some time away,” he said.

The company is also bracing for new challenges. While NowFloats offers an easy and convenient platform for sellers to expand their network across the country, “the question is, are they ready to scale up? The simple answer is ‘No’.”

“That’s the biggest challenge we face today. The kind of businesses we are on-boarding do not have scalable infrastructure. They don’t have ERP (enterprise resources planning) or inventory management, or payment gateway. That’s why local commerce is not happening. We are used to Flipkarts and Amazons, where products are just a click away,” Gulati adds.

NowFloats is looking at bridging that gap with digital training. Beta testing of the project is currently underway at Raipur, Hubli, and Surat. The startup is also working with small businesses under the central government’s Smart City project, to educate small businesses on ERP systems, tally systems, and so on.

