you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 17, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Start-up incubation centre for Mangaluru      

The Central government has approved a start-up incubation centre for Mangaluru to provide basic facilities for people intending to set up self-employment units, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Centre would start functioning within four months with an investment of Rs 1.18 crore, she said.

Facilities would be provided to 60 start-up companies at the centre in the initial phase, the Minister of state for for Commerce and Industry said after inspecting the site identified for the centre here last evening.

The start-up companies could function here for a specified term and required facilities would be provided in the second floor of the corporation sub office.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nitte  University, National lnstitute of Technology, Karnataka  (NIT-K) and the National Association of Software and Services  Companies (NASSCOM) would extend assistance to the centre, she said.

The minister directed Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K G Jagadeesh to provide technical assistance, separate cabins, power, 4G internet facility, 3D printers,  cafeteria and other facilities required by the companies.

The start-up companies could function at the  incubation centre for a week or a month during which they  would get the opportunity to hold consultations with intending customers about the marketing of their products, she had said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, Shobha Karandlaje MP and city mayor Kavita Sanil, were present during the inspection.

