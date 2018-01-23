Starbucks India looking to enter tier II cities

Tata Starbucks is looking to enter tier II cities in 2019, according to a Hindu Business Line report quoting the company's CEO Sumitro Ghosh. The company is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Global Beverages and Seattle-based Starbucks Corporation.

Tata Starbucks operates over 100 stores in India across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Bangalore. It launched its 100th store in Mumbai last October. The company recently announced plans to set up stores in Kolkata.

"After we enter Kolkata, we are looking at tier II cities to open new stores and are in the process of evaluating them. We are growing fast and will beat the number of new stores opened in FY18 next fiscal," Ghosh said.

Gosh also said he sees India becoming one of its top five markets in the future. He added that most of the coffee beans used in their drinks are sourced from Tata Coffee plantations in Coorg.

"We get compared to the China market a lot, which has over 3,000 Starbucks stores and is growing at 500 stores a year. While China is a 15-year-old market for us, India is a five-year-old one." Ghosh told the paper.