Star India targets 700 million viewers for IPL 11

Broadcaster Star India is eyeing 700 million viewers during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season across its sports channels and digital streaming service Hotstar.

It is estimated that around 550 million people watched the 10th season of the T20 cricket tournmament last year.

The media firm had spent a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore to acquire the telecast rights for IPL for five years.

Star India will offer the content in six languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.

"By leveraging the combined reach of digital and television media through our 10 channels in six different languages, we aim to reach out to 700 million fans across geographies," Star India managing director Sanjay Gupta said.