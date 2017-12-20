App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Star India targets 700 million viewers for IPL 11

It is estimated that around 550 million people watched the 10th season of the T20 cricket tournmament last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Broadcaster Star India is eyeing 700 million viewers during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season across its sports channels and digital streaming service Hotstar.

The media firm had spent a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore to acquire the telecast rights for IPL for five years.

Star India will offer the content in six languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.

"By leveraging the combined reach of digital and television media through our 10 channels in six different languages, we aim to reach out to 700 million fans across geographies," Star India managing director Sanjay Gupta said.

 

tags #Business #India #Sports

