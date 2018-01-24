Star India suspends IPL ad inventory sales to Mogae Media chief Sandeep Goyal: Report

Star India has suspended its plans to sell bulk of the Indian Premier League (IPL) advertising inventories to Mogae Media owner Sandeep Goyal, reports The Economic Times.

The decision comes amid apparent resistance from rival agencies. Star had partnered with Goyal to sell the Rs 1,000-crore worth of ad inventories.

Star India MD Sanjay Gupta had earlier told the paper that they are partnering with advertising agencies to maximise value and said that Sandeep Goyal will be helping them in marketing and assisting the sales segment of IPL.

"Goyal has been meeting agencies offering IPL inventory at a substantial advantage over market rates. Some big agencies did not want to negotiate with a third party as that would disintermediate media agencies. Now Star India has removed the offer and we will be negotiating with Star directly," sources told the paper.

Multiple media agencies confirmed that Goyal approached them, claiming to offer better rates. However, some agencies were not in favour of this arrangement.

Dentsu Aegis Networks CEO Ashish Bhasin, confirmed this development.

"IPL is one of the most lucrative properties and this is the first time both TV and digital are being sold together... We will look for the best deal for clients and it is up to Star India to decide how it wants to sell," he told the paper.

According to Star India sources, the "best rates" were offered until January 26 that is only if the agency will have committed to a sizeable amount. "As there was too much resistance from two big agencies, Goyal has decided to step back for now," a source said.

Goyal refused to comment on the development to the paper, saying that he is off to Europe on a holiday. Without confirming his role in the IPL, he said: "I have always had an interest in media... At Mogae Media, every media monetisation opportunity is welcome."