you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 17, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Star India eyes 700 mn viewers from IPL T20

"The Vivo IPL 2018 will be a six-month long fiesta with new age technology putting fans at the heart of experience. We are confident that the Vivo IPL 2018 as reimagined by Star India, will empower viewers, advertisers and the media and entertainment ecosystem," Star India Managing Director Sanjay Gupta told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Broadcasting major Star India today said it will telecast live IPL T20 matches in six different language this season, targeting 700 million viewers across TV and digital platform.

Star would also live stream matches on its digital platform Hotstar in virtual reality.

The regional languages include Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali besides the regular Hindi and English.

"The Vivo IPL 2018 will be a six-month long fiesta with new age technology putting fans at the heart of experience. We are confident that the Vivo IPL 2018 as reimagined by Star India, will empower viewers, advertisers and the media and entertainment ecosystem," Star India Managing Director Sanjay Gupta told reporters here.

Also, there would not be a five-minute gap in telecast on Hotstar as Star has the broadcast rights for both platforms.

"It would be live on TV and digital platform. There would be no five-minute gap," he said.

STAR India has bagged the broadcast and digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years for a whopping bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore.

