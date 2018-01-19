App
Jan 18, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Star Cement's 3 promoters sell stake worth Rs 182 cr

The shares were purchased at a price of Rs 129.97 per scrip translating into Rs 199.50 crore transaction.

Star Cement's three promoters today sold 3.34 percent stake in the firm for Rs 182 crore, through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, the three promoters are Sanjay Aggarwal, Sajjan Bhajanka and Prem Kumar Bhajanka.

Sanjay Aggarwal offloaded 64 lakh shares while Sajjan Bhajanka disposed of 46 lakh. A total of 30 lakh shares were sold by Prem Kumar Bhajanka. The total shares sold amount to 3.34 percent stake in Star Cement.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 130 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 182 crore, as per NSE data.

The data also showed that SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.53 crore shares or 3.66 percent stake of Star Cement.

The shares were purchased at a price of Rs 129.97 per scrip translating into Rs 199.50 crore transaction.

Star Cement stock settled for the day on NSE at Rs 132.60, down 4.40 percent from the previous close.

