Star Cement gets Rs 158 crore as capital investment subsidy

Star Cement along with its subsidiary, Star Cement Meghalaya has received Rs 158.82 crore "towards capital investment subsidy claim from the central government and this amount will be utilised towards repayment of loans," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The stock closed 0.35 per cent down at Rs 128.50 on the BSE.