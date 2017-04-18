App
Apr 17, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

StanChart PE sells 1.41% stake in Fortis for Rs 139 cr

A foreign institutional investor today offloaded 1.41 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare for over Rs 139 crore through an open market transaction.

A foreign institutional investor Monday offloaded 1.41 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare for over Rs 139 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data available with BSE, Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III sold a total of 73,04,455 shares, amounting to 1.41 per cent stake, of Fortis Healthcare.

The shares of the company were sold at an average price of Rs 190.66 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 139.26 crore, according to the data.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

As of March quarter, Standard Chartered held 1,58,13,042 shares or 3.05 stake in Fortis Healthcare.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare ended the day at Rs 202.85 on BSE, up 9.29 per cent from the previous close.

