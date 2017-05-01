Staff attacked at his house, Manoj Tiwari says police hand in 'conspiracy'



Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari's house in Delhi ransacked late last night, Tiwari was not present at the house during the incident. 4 arrested pic.twitter.com/o7bGCq0qJY

Two people were arrested for allegedly attacking the staff of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at his residence in the national capital early on Monday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Tiwari was not present at his residence at the time of the incident which was triggered by a car accident involving a member of Tiwari’s staff.

After a heated exchange, occupants of the other vehicle called up their friends who gathered at the spot and forcibly entered Tiwari’s North Avenue residence.

In a statement to ANI, Tiwari alleged a "big conspiracy with police involvement".

At least two of Tiwari’s staff members received minor injuries and a WagonR parked inside the premises was ransacked.

Two of the alleged attackers have been identified by the staff and were in police custody.