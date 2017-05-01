App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 01, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Staff attacked at his house, Manoj Tiwari says police hand in 'conspiracy'

Sources told CNN-News18 that Tiwari was not present at his residence at the time of the incident which was triggered by a car accident involving a member of Tiwari’s staff.

Staff attacked at his house, Manoj Tiwari says police hand in 'conspiracy'

Two people were arrested for allegedly attacking the staff of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at his residence in the national capital early on Monday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Tiwari was not present at his residence at the time of the incident which was triggered by a car accident involving a member of Tiwari’s staff.

After a heated exchange, occupants of the other vehicle called up their friends who gathered at the spot and forcibly entered Tiwari’s North Avenue residence.

In a statement to ANI, Tiwari alleged a "big conspiracy with police involvement".

At least two of Tiwari’s staff members received minor injuries and a WagonR parked inside the premises was ransacked.

Two of the alleged attackers have been identified by the staff and were in police custody.

tags #BJP #Delhi BJP #Manoj Tiwari #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.