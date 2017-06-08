App
Jun 08, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Srei, Russia's Vnesheconombank to invest $200mln in technology companies

Non-bank lender Srei's infrastructure finance arm said today that it will jointly invest USD 200 million along-with Russian state-run bank Vnesheconombank in technology companies.

"The IT and Innovation Fund will promote Indian- Russian cooperation in the area of IT technologies and innovation. The fund will explore investment opportunities in technology companies in Russia, India and other selected regions," it said in a statement.

"We will leverage the rich scientific heritage and growth potential of India and Russia. The Fund will serve as a two-way bridge between the Indian and Russian markets and create opportunities for India-Russia cross-border technology cooperation," Srei's chairman and managing director Hemant Kanoria said.

According to its website, Vnesheconombank or Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs is a state corporation working to enhance competitiveness of the Russian economy, diversify it and stimulate investment activity.

