Srei Infrastructure arm plans to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd today said its subsidiary plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 26, 2016, 01.40 PM | Source: PTI

Srei Infrastructure arm plans to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd today said its subsidiary plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Srei Infrastructure arm plans to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd today said its subsidiary plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Srei Infrastructure arm plans to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd today said its subsidiary plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"Srei Equipment Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, is proposing a public issue of secured redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," the Kolkata-based company said in a BSE filing today.

The issue, which is proposed to be listed with the exchanges NSE and BSE, will open on January 3 and close on January 20, 2017.

Srei said the NCDs offer an annualised coupon of up to 9.75 per cent per annum.

Shares of the company were trading 2.30 per cent down at Rs 72.35 apiece on BSE.

Tags  SREI Infrastructure Finance non-convertible debentures NSE BSE

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Srei Infrastructure arm plans to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs
Wire News
Platinum Member
682 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login