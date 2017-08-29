App
Aug 28, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sree Bajrang Infracon eyes affordable housing opportunities

The company is holding talks in this regard and hopeful of the support from the government, he added.

Sree Bajrang Infracon eyes affordable housing opportunities

Iron bar maker Sree Bajrang Infracon said it is looking to forge a synergy with the government in terms of providing products at affordable rates to facilitate construction of houses for poor.

"We are trying to tie up with the government to offer our products at an affordable rates. This will help the poor people in constructing their homes," Sree Bajrang Infracon Managing Director Rakesh Singh said at a press conference here.

The company is holding talks in this regard and hopeful of the support from the government, he added.

"We have also decided to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We will contribute 1 per cent of the mandatory 2 per cent expenditure of the net profit for CSR activities to Guwahati Municipal Corporation for cleaning the city," Singh said.

The company today launched its Elephant TMT 500D bar brand for the North Eastern market, the size of which is pegged at one lakh tonnes monthly.

"This product is made after research with IIT-Kharagpur. This TMT bar is earthquake resistant and anti-rust. We are targeting to sell 3,000 tonnes every month," Singh said.

Sree Bajrang Infracon has formed a joint venture with Micky Metals Bars to produce the iron rods at the latter's factory in West Bengal.

"This product is specifically designed for the north eastern market. After some time, we are also going to launch this brand in Uttar Pradesh," Singh said.

