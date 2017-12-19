App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Springboard raises $9.5 mn from Costanoa Ventures, others

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Springboard, a provider of professional courses with 1-on-1 mentoring, said it has raised USD 9.5 million in funding led by Costanoa Ventures.

The series A funding also saw participation from Learn Capital and Jyoti Bansal (founder of Appdynamics) as well as returning investors -- Blue Fog Capital, Rocketship.vc, and Moneta Ventures, a statement said.

Springboard will invest in technology, expand its offering into new verticals and geographies especially in India, it added.

The company said its courses are focused on skills-gap industries where demand for talent is outstripping supply.

It has educated more than 7,000 students in its intensive three-to-six months courses in data science, UX design, and business analytics and has students and alumni in nearly 80 countries.

Springboard has more than 350 professional mentors from companies like Amazon, Airbnb, Uber and McKinsey, the statement said.

"Millennials are likely to have 15 jobs with four to five career changes through their working lives. But options to make those life-changing shifts either involve leaving your job to go to graduate school or relying on online classes with no support," Springboard CEO and co-founder Gautam Tambay said.

Springboard allows the convenience of learning online, but with a robust project-based curriculum and human support, leading to better student outcomes, he added.

