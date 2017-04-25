App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessSports trends
Apr 25, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zaheer Khan announces engagement with Sagarika Ghatge

"Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them. Partners for life!!! #engaged," Zaheer wrote on his twitter handle, after putting up a picture with the 'Chak De! India' actress.

Zaheer Khan announces engagement with Sagarika Ghatge

Former India pace spearhead and Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

"Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them. Partners for life!!! #engaged," Zaheer wrote on his twitter handle, after putting up a picture with the 'Chak De! India' actress.

The 38-year-old Zaheer is captaining IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing 10th edition of the cash-rich league. The two were spotted together at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and the rumours of them dating had been doing the rounds for a while.

The Zaheer-led franchise is currently sixth in the points table with just two wins from six appearances. He has played 95 IPL matches so far and is one short of his 100th wicket. He was later bought by Delhi during the eighth edition of IPL and has been with the franchise ever since.

tags #Current Affairs #Sagarika Ghatge #Sports #Zaheer Khan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.