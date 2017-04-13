When Rahul Dravid sent email to Kevin Pietersen on how to correct his technique

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and India batting legend Rahul Dravid were team-mates for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the second edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a video on IPLT20.com, former England cricketer Pietersen has revealed that he sought Dravid's help on rectifying the defects in his batting technique.

Pietersen referred to an e-mail Dravid wrote to him that helped improve his game. According to Pietersen, the e-mail made a massive difference to his batting.

"Speaking from personal experience, Rahul Dravid and how much he helped me in my career. I owe it to the Indian Premier League that I build an ability to tap in with a genius like that which helped me in my career overcome a shortfall. And then just go from strength to strength and that is thanks to the IPL,” Kevin Pietersen said.

"In my autobiography, I printed that e-mail from Rahul Dravid and the kindness, generosity and the time he took to write the e-mail and as simple as he made it sound was so beneficial for me. It was beneficial for English cricket too because I managed to sort out a little bit of a deficiency in my technique,” former England cricketer said.

In May-June 2010, during Bangladesh's tour to England, Pietersen was twice dismissed by Shakib-Al-Hasan, exposing his weakness against left-arm spinners.

"Rahul was a great and heroic Indian batsman in his day. He is also a genius at dealing with spin bowlers. Our conversations and emails were a private masterclass from a genuine guru," Pietersen wrote in the book.

"Rahul improved my cricket and helped me develop the way I think about the game. His generosity will stay with me always," he said.

In the e-mail quoted by Pietersen, Dravid refers to him as a "champ" and goes on to give him a pep talk: In the letter, Dravid tells Pietersen to practice without pads against spin in the nets, so that he uses his bat more.

"KP, you are a really good player, you need to watch the ball and trust yourself... Don't let anyone tell you that you can't play spin; I have seen you, and you can!"

Pietersen wrote that he often reads this particular e-mail, which beings a smile to his face.

"My playing of spin has gone up a number of levels since I've spent time in the IPL, and in particular, since I've spoken to Rahul Dravid...In England, batsmen get taught to play with the spin. In India, the best players of spin get taught to play against it," he added.

Pietersen also hailed the IPL which is like a stepping stone for youngsters to make it to the national fold.

“Indian Premier League has helped different players come together because you are all teammates. Basically, when the players are together for six-seven weeks possibly eight weeks if you make that finals you are together, you are a unit. I think that’s really good because you can learn from other people,” Pietersen said.