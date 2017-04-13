App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessSports trends
Apr 13, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli returns for Royal Challengers Bangalore, to play against Mumbai Indians

"The BCCI Medical Team confirmed that Indian Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has regained match fitness. He will now be available for RCB’s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14 in Bengaluru," the release said.

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli returns for Royal Challengers Bangalore, to play against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore have got a major boost as their captain Virat Kohli has been declared fit and will be back in action against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"India cricket team and RCB captain Virat Kohli declared match fit," a BCCI release said.

"The BCCI Medical Team confirmed that Indian Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has regained match fitness. He will now be available for RCB’s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14 in Bengaluru," the release said.

Kohli missed RCB's first three matches as he underwent rehabilitation after injuring his right shoulder while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

The injury also forced him to miss India's series-sealing final test win over Australia in Dharamsala.

Kohli's side, who have lost Australia paceman Mitchell Starc and India opener Lokesh Rahul to injuries, have lost two of their three matches in the IPL.

tags #IPL #Mumbai Indians #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sports #Virat Kohli

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.