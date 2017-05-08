App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessSports trends
May 08, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

India announce team for Champions Trophy, Shikhar and Shami return

India announce team for Champions Trophy, Shikhar and Shami return

No surprises in the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy with the selectors deciding to back the experienced Ajinkya Rahane over youngster Rishabh Pant. That was expected to be the only fight as the others picked themselves.

Choosing between a third spinner and an extra batsman was expected to be the major topic of discussion as the other members were automatic selection. The fight was on whether the selectors would go for an extra batsman in Rahane or Pant or go for a third spinner behind Ashwin and Jadeja.

With KL Rahul out of contention, recovering post surgery, there was no debate that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be the two openers picked. They were there even in 2013 and will have an integral role to play at the top.

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Kedar Jadhav were automatic choices with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni fitting the role of wicket-keeper and batsman to the hilt. With the conditions expected to suit pacers, Hardik Pandya was the obvious pick as the bowling all-rounder, having worked immensely on his bowling skills.

With Suresh Raina looking unfit, Manish Pandey was the expected seventh batsman.

In the bowling department, Ashwin is India’s premier spinner and even though he opted out of the IPL, he will have the warm-up games to work his way back into rhythm. Ravindra Jadeja is a certainty in the shorter format.

The pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and a fit-again Mohammed Shami.

