Apr 10, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Helmet dalo! — When Sachin Tendulkar made road safety pitch

On Sunday, Tendulkar made road his pitch and just like his well-timed cover drives or paddle sweeps, the cricket legend urged motorists to wear helmets. He posted a video on Twitter to drive across the point to all Indians.

Helmet dalo! — When Sachin Tendulkar made road safety pitch

Moneycontrol News

Sachin Tendulkar is back in the news! No, it isn?t Indian Premier League.

In the video, Tendulkar asks two bike-borne boys to wear helmets. As cricket-frenzy India is, the duo disembark the vehicle to click selfies with Tendulkar. ?Next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?? he asks them.

In the video, Tendulkar asks two bike-borne boys to wear helmets. As cricket-frenzy India is, the duo disembark the vehicle to click selfies with Tendulkar. ?Next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?? he asks them.

Further, he asks another gentleman on bike with a lady as pillion to use a helmet.

Even though road safety campaigns are undertaken by celebrities, people are generally lax about using precautions such as wearing seat belts or helmets or even ascribing to speed limits.

Hope Tendulkar?s message creates more seriousness and awareness on road safety.

tags #Sachin Tendulkar #Sachin Tendulkar on road safety #Sachin Tendulkar Twitter

