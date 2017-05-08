Champions Trophy squad: Dhawan, Rohit get nod, surprise call-up for Pandey

Moneycontrol News

A day after prolonged uncertainty over India's Champions Trophy participation ended, the defending champions India Monday announced its 15-man squad for the tournament to be held in England from June 1-18.

Opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma made a comeback on the back of their good Indian Premier League form, while Manish Pandey also rode his recent IPL success to get a surprise call-up to the side.

Manish Pandey hasn't played for the national side in the 50-over format since the series against New Zealand last year.

Rohit Sharma too has re-entered the set-up after he was ruled out for four months in November last year due to a thigh injury. KL Rahul, however, hasn't sufficiently recovered from his shoulder injury and has missed out on selection.

Ajinkya Rahane has retained his place despite his recent poor form.

Here is the full team:

Virat Kohli

Shikhar DhawanRohit SharmaAjinkya RahaneYuvraj SinghKedar Jadhav

Manish Pandey

MS Dhoni

Hardik PandyaRavindra Jadeja

R Ashwin

Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarUmesh Yadav

Mohammad Shami