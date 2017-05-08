Champions Trophy squad: Dhawan, Rohit get nod, surprise call-up for Pandey
Virat Kohli will lead the 15-man squad for the tournament to be held in England from June 1-18.
Moneycontrol News
A day after prolonged uncertainty over India's Champions Trophy participation ended, the defending champions India Monday announced its 15-man squad for the tournament to be held in England from June 1-18.
Opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma made a comeback on the back of their good Indian Premier League form, while Manish Pandey also rode his recent IPL success to get a surprise call-up to the side.
Manish Pandey hasn't played for the national side in the 50-over format since the series against New Zealand last year.
Rohit Sharma too has re-entered the set-up after he was ruled out for four months in November last year due to a thigh injury. KL Rahul, however, hasn't sufficiently recovered from his shoulder injury and has missed out on selection.
Ajinkya Rahane has retained his place despite his recent poor form.
Here is the full team:Captain:
Virat KohliBatsmen:
Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit Sharma
Ajinkya Rahane
Yuvraj Singh
Kedar Jadhav
Manish PandeyWicketkeeper:
MS DhoniAll-rounders:
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
R AshwinBowlers:
Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Umesh Yadav
Mohammad Shami