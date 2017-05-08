App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessSports trends
May 08, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Champions Trophy squad: Dhawan, Rohit get nod, surprise call-up for Pandey

Virat Kohli will lead the 15-man squad for the tournament to be held in England from June 1-18.

Champions Trophy squad: Dhawan, Rohit get nod, surprise call-up for Pandey

Moneycontrol News

A day after prolonged uncertainty over India's Champions Trophy participation ended, the defending champions India Monday announced its 15-man squad for the tournament to be held in England from June 1-18.

Opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma made a comeback on the back of their good Indian Premier League form, while Manish Pandey also rode his recent IPL success to get a surprise call-up to the side.

CT

Manish Pandey hasn't played for the national side in the 50-over format since the series against New Zealand last year.

Rohit Sharma too has re-entered the set-up after he was ruled out for four months in November last year due to a thigh injury. KL Rahul, however, hasn't sufficiently recovered from his shoulder injury and has missed out on selection.

Ajinkya Rahane has retained his place despite his recent poor form.

Here is the full team:

Captain:

Virat Kohli

Batsmen:
Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit Sharma
Ajinkya Rahane
Yuvraj Singh
Kedar Jadhav

Manish Pandey

Wicketkeeper:

MS Dhoni

All-rounders:
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja

R Ashwin

Bowlers:
Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Umesh Yadav

Mohammad Shami

 

 

tags #Business Sports #Champions Trophy #Indian team

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.