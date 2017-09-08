SPML Infra to implement Rs 6,000-cr projects in 2-3 years

Infrastructure development and water management company SPML Infra Ltd will execute projects worth 6,000 crore in the next two to three years, Chairman S C Sethi said today.

Out of the total order book, water management projects comprise Rs 4,500 crore, while Rs 1,500 crore is for the power sector, Sethi said.

"We are providing drinking water facilities to almost 40 million population through various projects in different states of India," he said.

The water projects include supply to six cities of Karnataka, apart from water supply improvement projects in south Delhi localities, Sethi said.

He said SPML Infra is mostly executing large power transmission and distribution projects, with approximately 80,000 km of power supply lines to over 7,00,000 connections.

The company is also executing 16 power sub-station projects in three districts of Tripura under the North East Region Power System Improvement Scheme, being funded by the World Bank, he said.

The Kolkata-based company has received new project orders worth Rs 3,000 crore in the past two years from states including Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal for developing modern and sustainable water and power infrastructure projects.

SPML Intra is also developing a smart city 'Vikram Udyogpuri' in Madhya Pradesh, as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project.

"This (Vikram Udyogpuri) has nothing to do with the Centre's 100 smart cities project, and we are only developing infrastructure for a particular corridor in MP," he said.

SPML Infra was expecting 10 per cent growth in the current fiscal, Sethi added.

The company has shifted its head office from Delhi to Kolkata, while it was also in the process of moving the registered office to the city.

"There is lot of skill available in Kolkata. And we don't want to have too many offices," he said.

Asked about speedy resolution in arbitration cases, he said the amended Arbitration Act will help in settling disputes in a time-bound manner.