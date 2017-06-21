SPML Infra bags orders worth Rs 642 crore

SPML Infra has received new orders of Rs 642 crore for irrigation projects, water supply scheme and power infrastructure development in various states.

"The company has received new orders for water supply and irrigation projects in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and power infrastructure development in West Bengal," SPML Infra said in a BSE filing.

It received an order of Rs 500.14 crore from UND Irrigation Division, Jamnagar, Gujarat for water irrigation project, SAUNI Yojana.

A Rs 53.58-crore order was received from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation for augmentation and strengthening of Giridih Water Supply Scheme.

Others include Rs 45.64 crore order from Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Gujarat for lift irrigation pipeline project and Rs 28.80-crore order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company for construction of 132/33 kV GIS sub-station at Burdwan.

An order of Rs 13.50 crore was also received from Narmada Valley Development Authority, Madhya Pradesh for construction of right bank piped canal of Upper Beda Dam, the company said.

"We expect more such orders... Our power transmission and distribution division is getting projects on a regular basis form different states including West Bengal. With the strong execution capabilities, we are confident to deliver these projects on time to the complete satisfaction of our esteemed clients," Subhash Sethi, Chairman, SPML Infra, said.

SPML Infra is a leading infrastructure development company of India. It has executed over 600 projects. The company is a leader in urban infrastructure development on EPC, PPP and BOOT basis.

Shares of the company were trading up 2.02 per cent at Rs 126 apiece on BSE.