SpiceJet takes a detour into e-commerce, ropes in fashion designer Rohit Bal

Moneycontrol News

Low-cost airline Spicejet has entered the highly competitive retail space with SpiceStyle which would offer fashion and lifestyle brands on its own portal as well as other online marketplaces.

In March, Moneycontrol had reported that SpiceJet will foray into retail space with a string of physical stores, online e-tail gateways, and in-flight merchandise. (Read full story here)

The company has roped in fashion designer Rohit Bal to run a curated section on its own portal. With this venture, the company would become the first Indian airline brand to sell its own branded merchandise on online marketplaces.

The company has also joined hands with the US e-commerce giant Amazon to sell its products on its website. SpiceStyle’s entire portfolio of brands will be available on the Amazon's ‘Prime’ section at special launch prices offering discounts at flat 25 percent.

With this partnership, SpiceJet plans to open a new revenue stream and enhance its customer reach and engage a wider audience among active online shoppers. SpiceStyle offers products across 17 different categories such as electronics, accessories, jewellery and apparel for men, women and kids. Airline passengers would also be able to order the products during SpiceJet flights.

“SpiceStyle promises to provide customers with the same brand experience as the parent airline enabling them to travel in comfort and style. In this new exciting journey, we shall be partnering with leading e-commerce marketplaces to distribute our exclusive range of products, which can also be ordered onboard our flights as well as on SpiceStyle.com,” Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said.

The new venture is likely to further boost SpiceJet’s ancillary revenue income which has grown from 6 percent to around 17 percent in the last two years.

The company is also planning physical stores, which will initially come up in airports, will be completely owned and run by the company.

Initially conceived as an in-flight only service, SpiceStyle, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, now exists in the form of its e-commerce portal.

Globally, many airlines have opened a retail arm to add ancillary revenues. 'KrisShop' is Singapore Airlines’ flagship in-flight retail store that is available only on its flights. German airline Lufthansa runs Worldshop where people can buy apparel and accessories online.

India’s retail market is expected to nearly double to USD 1 trillion by 2020 from USD 600 billion in 2015, driven by income growth, urbanisation and attitudinal shifts. While the overall retail market is expected to grow at 12 percent per annum, the modern trade would expand twice as fast at 20 percent per annum and traditional trade at 10 percent, according to a report ‘Retail 2020: Retrospect, Reinvent, Rewrite’ by The Boston Consulting Group and Retailers Association of India.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a government-backed research body and think-tank, India is expected to become the world’s fastest growing e-commerce market, with sales expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2020 from USD 30 billion in 2015-16.