SpiceJet offers fares starting at Rs 3,111 for overseas travel

Budget carrier SpiceJet today announced heavily discounted fares, starting at Rs 3,111 inclusive of all taxes and fee, for its international flights for a limited period.

The three-day 'Festive Season Sale' which launched today, will be open till midnight of December 21 and the travel period covered under the offer is between January 15, 2017 and October 28, 2017, SpiceJet said in a release.

The discount sale, applicable only on international travel from and to India, offers all inclusive one-way fares starting as low as Rs 3,111 for flights from India, the airline said.

It said the sale offer has been designed tactically with an extended travel period thereby enabling fliers to make maximum use of the discounted prices by planning their international trips well in advance.

The sale offer is applicable only on non-stop flights and includes popular international routes such as Madurai to Colombo starting at an all inclusive fare of Rs 3,111, it said.

For India to Dubai, fares start from Rs 4,799 (one-way) all inclusive on popular routes such as Kochi-Dubai and Khozikhode-Dubai, among others, SpiceJet said.

There is limited inventory under the offer, and seats will be available on first-come, first-served basis, the airline added.