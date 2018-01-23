App
Jan 22, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet Great Republic Sale: Fares starting at Rs 769 for domestic flights

The low cost airline launched the sale on Monday and said that it will continue till Thursday. During the 4-day sale, customers can book tickets for travel on any date up to December 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Budget airline SpiceJet has launched its ‘Great Republic Day Sale’, with one-way fares starting Rs 769 and Rs 2,469 for travel to select destinations on its domestic and international network, respectively.

The low cost airline launched the sale on Monday and said that it will continue till Thursday. During the 4-day sale, customers can book tickets for travel on any date up to December 2018.

In addition to low fares, customers can also avail additional discount by downloading the SpiceJet mobile app.

The budget carrier has even more to offer to SBI credit card holders. According to the website, an instant discount of 10 percent on flight tickets and free priority check-in will be provided to customers on transactions done using a SBI credit card.

SpiceJet will also provide up to 20 percent discount and a Croma voucher worth Rs 500 on booking of select add-on services.

However, there are certain terms and conditions to avail the benefit of the sale. The discount will be applicable on one way fares only and bookings made across all channels. The sale offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings.

The airline is also offering exclusive benefits to the customers who directly book on spicejet.com. For this, customers need to apply a particular promo code, which is available on the company’s website.

The airlines clarified that inventory is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

