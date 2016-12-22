Speciality offers better returns, says Biocon Chief

Biocon
is among the companies that gave a good performance in 2016 and the stock surged 80 percent this year.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD of the company, said the Japanese regulatory approval for insulin glargine was the starting point and after that the company did many filings both in EU and US.
Company has filed Glargine, Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab in EU and US.
The most important thing is to get one approval in EU for one of these filings, said Mazumdar.
She also said that speciality is the way to go and Biocon believes that there will be better returns if a company focuses on specialty.
Biocon will file insulin Glargine in the US in FY18.
Crestor Generic has been approved and Biocon is on target to launch the product in near future.
The company has gained traction in many emerging markets with its biosimilars.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's interview to CNBC-TV18.

Latha: You gave investors a great 2016 how will 2017 look in particular, do you think that it could be a very good year for your bio similar product registrations in the US?

A:
Fingers crossed, but I think as you can see there has been an uptick in our stock this year thanks to the better understanding of what we are trying to do. I think our Japanese regulatory approval for insulin Glargine was the starting point and thereafter we have had many filings that we done both in European Union (EU) and in US. This actually augurs well for investors in terms of what they expect from us in terms of performance.
Obviously, we are hoping that we will get approval from European Agency for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products (EMEA) at least first in Europe and thereafter in the US. So, all eyes are on this European approval that we expect next year for some of our filings.
So, this is what basically investors have invested in, in terms of expected returns and I just hope that this momentum continues in FY18.Reema: If you could just tell us some numbers any number of launches that you have planned in 2017 or which are likely, we understand that the timelines are froth with uncertainty but any more approvals any filings, how many would it be?A:
As you know we have already made several filings. We have already filed insulin Glargine, Pegfilgrastim and Trastuzumab in Europe and many of these have also been filed in the US. So, you can expect a few more filings next year but having said that I think what is most important is to really get one approval in the European market for some of these filings and that actually gets us on to a very different tag. Latha: Have you totted up the losses because of the fire at Syngene? What is the final tally anything on the profit and loss (P&L)?A:
No, as I mentioned it won’t reflect on the P&L because we are well covered in terms of insurance. Actually let me just share with you that although we did see a pretty nasty fire which was a freak accident I think we have managed to actually salvage quite a lot of equipment. So, the impact has been as high as we expected. Having said that, yes we are still tallying up the actual damage, the size of the damage, but I would say that it is lower than what we had expected.Reema: Earlier today we heard Sun Pharmaceutical buying a branded oncology product Odomzo, is that going to be the preferred strategy for Indian Pharmaceutical companies to focus on speciality and branded products rather than the generic route?A:
Well obviously, India is a market and there are several such markets for branded generics and branded formulations. I think that is what Sun Pharma is doing and of course I think we have always believed as a company that speciality is the way to go. So, Biocon very clearly focused its attention on metabolic and oncology and immunology which is really our speciality focus. Many companies have done, so other companies have been very successful in covering the whole arena. However, we as a company feel that you will get better returns on investment if you are really sort of focus on speciality sectors. Latha: I wanted to know what the Glargine in the US will we expect the filing in 2017, early 2017?A:
I can’t give you exact timelines but definitely FY18 you will be able to see us filing Glargine in the US.Reema: When is the expected approval for Crestor generic in the United States?A:
That has been approved already, so we our Rosuvastatin has been approved, our Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) has been approved in the US, so we are on target to launch that product in the US in the near future. Latha: You have been doing a 20 percent topline growth and a 25 percent margin quite easily for the better part of 2016 which of course is much to the appreciation of your investors would this be longer term trend or as you gather momentum you will better these numbers for FY18?A:
I would say that a lot of this depends on our bio similar launches in US and Europe and that would really sort of better these numbers but for the time being I think we have gained a lot of traction in many of the emerging markets with our bio similar so we expect to deliver at least decent set of numbers going forward and then hopefully we will better this numbers as our bio similars hit the developed markets that is basically US and Europe those will actually then start generating exponential kind of income and profits. Latha: FY18 might be that year when it starts?A:
I don’t think it will capture a lot of it in FY18 because even if we get a European launch that the real opportunity is in the US, so we will some contribution to that uptake in that probably the later half or the end of FY18, but FY19 and FY20 is really when we expect some of these numbers to look very attractive.