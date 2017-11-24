App
Nov 24, 2017 05:27 PM IST

S&P keeps outlook on India stable, retains BBB- rating

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The S&P on Friday retained India's outlook as stable and kept the rating unchanged at BBB-.

While the agency retained the rating, it lauded the Modi government's fiscal consolidation drive and said that the reforms undertaken are favourable for the economy.

In January 2007, S&P had changed India’s rating to BBB-, which is the lowest investment grade rating for bonds. The outlook that it assigned back then was “stable” which it later changed to negative in 2009 and again raised it to stable in 2010.

In 2012, the outlook was lowered to negative, which again changed soon after the Modi government assumed office in May 2014, as per a Times of India report. However, the rating remained unchanged at BBB-.

Since then the government has announced a recapitalisation plan for public sector banks and has revamped GST rates.

More to follow...

