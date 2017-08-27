App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 22, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Korea says no agreement to renegotiate US trade deal

The US administration under President Donald Trump has been seeking to revise the pact, signed by former President Barack Obama, which Trump has slammed as a "horrible deal" and a "job killer".

South Korea says no agreement to renegotiate US trade deal

South Korea and the US have reached no agreement on renegotiating their free trade pact, a top Seoul official said on Tuesday after meeting US counterparts.

The US administration under President Donald Trump has been seeking to revise the pact, signed by former President Barack Obama, which Trump has slammed as a "horrible deal" and a "job killer".

Trade officials from both sides gathered in Seoul today after Washington called a meeting but failed to reach "any agreement", Seoul's trade minister Kim Hyun-Chong told reporters.

"We did not agree with the unilateral demand by the US to revise" the Korea-US free-trade agreement, Kim said, adding no date had been set for a follow-up meeting.

"We also explained that the US trade deficit is a result of a complex array of factors on micro and macro levels, not a result of the Korea-US FTA," he added.

South Korea -- Asia's fourth-largest economy and the seventh-largest trading partner of the US -- has maintained there is no clear link between the pact and the US trade deficit.

In a statement today, the office of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer made no mention of the outcome of the day's discussions, but said talks would continue "over the coming weeks".

"American service exports have seen virtually no growth in the past four years", Lighthizer said.

"President Trump is committed to substantial improvements in the Korean agreement that address the trade imbalance and ensure that the deal is fully implemented".

Trump's push to revise the deal is part of his wider drive to cut his nation's trade deficits with a number of countries including the South, a key Asian ally with which it is confronting the threats from the nuclear-armed North.

The US is the South's second-biggest trading partner after China.

The US goods trade deficit with the South has more than doubled since the pact took effect in 2012, from USD 13.2 billion in 2011 to USD 27.6 billion last year, according to US data.

tags #Business #world

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.