South Africa's Mercantile Bank uses TCS' solution

Country's largest software exporter TCS today carried out a digital transformation project for South African lender Mercantile Bank.

With the partnership -- financial details of which are not disclosed -- TCS said eight of South Africa's top ten lenders are using its solutions.

The city-headquartered company used TCS Bancs Digital platform for the project and Mercantile Bank can now deliver channel-agnostic business banking across multiple devices, a company statement said.

"Our partnership with a challenger bank like Mercantile Bank who focuses on building a better experience for SME banking positions us as the future solution for financial institutions who look at 'place' as a customer mindset rather than a geographic location," head of Bancs Digital Sathish Vallat said.

Mercantile Bank chief executive Karl Kumbier said the solution is easy to use, secure, agile, and flows intuitively which has increased customer satisfaction on the online channel to 86.7 per cent.