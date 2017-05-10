App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Africa's Mercantile Bank uses TCS' solution

With the partnership -- financial details of which are not disclosed -- TCS said eight of South Africa's top ten lenders are using its solutions.

South Africa's Mercantile Bank uses TCS' solution

Country's largest software exporter TCS today carried out a digital transformation project for South African lender Mercantile Bank.

With the partnership -- financial details of which are not disclosed -- TCS said eight of South Africa's top ten lenders are using its solutions.

The city-headquartered company used TCS Bancs Digital platform for the project and Mercantile Bank can now deliver channel-agnostic business banking across multiple devices, a company statement said.

"Our partnership with a challenger bank like Mercantile Bank who focuses on building a better experience for SME banking positions us as the future solution for financial institutions who look at 'place' as a customer mindset rather than a geographic location," head of Bancs Digital Sathish Vallat said.

Mercantile Bank chief executive Karl Kumbier said the solution is easy to use, secure, agile, and flows intuitively which has increased customer satisfaction on the online channel to 86.7 per cent.

tags #Business #Karl Kumbier #Mercantile Bank #TCS

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.