Soon, non-smartphone users in India will also be able to book Uber

San-Franciso headquartered Uber is reportedly working on a new technology that will allow people in India without smartphones or in low bandwidth areas to book a ride.

Daniel Graf, Vice-President and Global Head of Product at Uber told the Economic Times the global cab-hailing giant has several innovations lined up for India, which is the second largest market for the ride-hailing form.

“We are making a big investment in India which could also help other markets with similar condition.. many areas get 3G or 2G connectivity or even less than that,” Graf said.

He also pointed out that a big chunk of the market in India was Android-dominated, and many of the phones are 2012 or older, and some people do not even have a smartphone. But they should also be able to get an Uber.

Watch: Uber Faces A Bumpy Ride After Travis Kalanick’s Exit

The company, which already happens to employ 1,000 people, is making “strong commitment” to grow talent here.

This also happens to be Graf’s first visit to India. Uber is investing heavily towards making the trips through the ride reliable and affordable.

In other technological improvements, Uber will try making the arrival time for the cabs more accurate and also enable a more stable pricing.

Graf mentioned Uber is also working on safety using technology which includes the app sensing in case a driver has not mounted his phone and his accelerating or braking too fast.

On features such as rival Ola outstation and car rentals in the country, Graf said right now, Uber’s focus is set on “reliable transportation” and that “ETAs are more important than something else”.

Graf also said Uber is making a huge investment in mapping technologies, taking in the complexities of Indian city roadways. Graf, who previously worked on building Google Maps, said their goal right now is not just helping riders and drivers but also cities as it may help in "reducing congestion".