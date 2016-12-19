Sony Pictures Network acquires telecast rights for SFL

Dec 19, 2016, 07.59 PM | Source: PTI

Broadcaster Sony Pictures Network (SPN) today said it has acquired the on-air and digital rights for Super Fight League (SFL) that promotes mixed martial arts (MMA) in India.

SPN also has the broadcast rights for the league across Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Maldives.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our MMA portfolio with the addition of Super Fight League which is India's first mixed martial arts league on our network," Sony Pictures Network President Distribution and Sports Business Rajesh Kaul said in a statement.

The franchisee-based league that features eight teams, is organised in association with the All India Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) and is scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 25.

