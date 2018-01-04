App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 04, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonalika tractor sales up 10.7% at 4,516 units in December

The company, which sell Sonalika brand of tractors, said its sales in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal stood at 63,205 units, a growth of 15.8 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

International Tractors Ltd (ITL) today reported 10.7 per cent increase in sales at 4,516 units in December as against 4,080 units in the same month of previous year.

The company, which sell Sonalika brand of tractors, said its sales in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal stood at 63,205 units, a growth of 15.8 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Commenting on the sales performance, Sonalika ITL Executive Director Raman Mittal said good monsoons during the year led to a buoyant tractor industry.

"The country witnessed two major policy changes, demonetisation and GST. After demonetisation, industry de-grew by 13.5 per cent in November 2016...With the cash flow situation improving and other factors being conducive, farmers again started purchasing tractors," he added.

On the outlook, he said India offers huge opportunity for the tractor industry as tractor availability at 20 per 1,000 hectare is quite low. "While India has 670,000 villages, industry-wide sales have never crossed the number of one sale per village in a year, hence the potential to grow is huge," Mittal said.

tags #Business #Companies #International Tractors #Sonalika tractor

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.