Sonalika Q1 sales grow 18% at 25,002 units

Tractor maker Sonalika reported sales of 25,002 units during the first quarter ended June 30, a 17.6 per cent increase over the same period of previous fiscal.

During the April-June period, the company sold 22,165 units in the domestic market, clocking an increase of 18.4 per cent from the previous fiscal, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.

In June, the company sold 8,379 units in the domestic market, up 10.3 per cent form the same period of previous fiscal.