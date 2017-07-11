App
Jul 11, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sonalika Q1 sales grow 18% at 25,002 units

During the April-June period, the company sold 22,165 units in the domestic market, clocking an increase of 18.4 per cent from the previous fiscal, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.

Tractor maker Sonalika reported sales of 25,002 units during the first quarter ended June 30, a 17.6 per cent increase over the same period of previous fiscal.

In June, the company sold 8,379 units in the domestic market, up 10.3 per cent form the same period of previous fiscal.

