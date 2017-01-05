Sonalika ITL Dec tractor sales rise 20%

Jan 05, 2017, 08.34 PM | Source: PTI

Sonalika ITL Dec tractor sales rise 20%
Tractor maker Sonalika ITL today reported a 20.3 percent growth in total sales at 5,169 units in December 2016.

The company had sold a total of 4,297 units in the same month of 2015.

"The brand initiatives, strategies and after sale services have earned Sonalika ITL a well-deserved success in the winter month sales," Sonalika ITL Executive Director Raman Mittal said in a statement.

The tractor maker has taken steps to increase its visibility and expanded market reach while following a holistic approach to serving our customers for a better experience, he added.

The company sold 4,080 units in domestic market and 1,089 units in overseas markets during the last month.

